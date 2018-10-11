James Frederick (Jim) Reegan, BOI, finally left his beloved Island on October 6, 2018 surrounded by his loving family who adored him.
Daddy was born and lived his whole life on Galveston Island, Texas. He was born January 28, 1928 to Margie Duly Reegan and James Gene Reegan. He is pre-deceased by his parents and stepfather, Harry C. Gandoff as well as his sister, Patricia Reegan Pothos.
He is survived by his beautiful loving wife of 72 1/2 years, our Mother, Reable Richard Reegan, his only daughter, Jenny Lynn Reegan Johnson (Frank); 3 sons: Danny Reegan (Lynie), Randy Reegan (Anne), Ronny Reegan (Jeri). He is also survived by his niece, Candace Lane Wells, as well as other nieces and nephews.
Jimmy leaves behind seven grandchildren: Chad Johnson (Celia), Ryan Johnson (Jessica), Kara Johnson Bonner, Dana Reegan, Katy Reegan, Shawn Reegan (Bo), James Reegan (Rebecca). He is also survived by 20 great grandchildren.
Jim served as a merchant marine during World War ll in North Africa and was stationed at Casa Blanca.
Jimmy taught typing, bookkeeping and shorthand at Kirwin High School while serving as a football coach. He was also a 1945 graduate of Kirwin High School and has an Associate Degree in Science from Galveston College.
Daddy worked at Falstaff Brewery until it closed and then went on to retire from Marathon Oil Company. He worked as a realtor for 35 years. He was on the board of Adjustment and Appeals for the City of Galveston and a member of the Juvenile Board. He was a Boy Scout and a member of the Civil Air Patrol, secretary for the Junior Chamber of Commerce, active in Little Theater as well as active in Ankles Away for over 20 years. He was a devoted duck hunter and a member of the Ring Neck Duck Club. He was an avid contract Bridge player and a member of the HADIT Golf Club and played in the Harold and Dottie Walsh Invitational Golf Tournament. Daddy was a Duke in the Mardi Gras Crew of Gambrinus.
Jim was a lifelong member of the St. Mary's Cathedral where he and Reable married and all their children were baptized and attended St. Mary's School. We still have friends who remember gathering at our house on Christmas Eve to go to midnight mass and return to our house for breakfast and Daddy's homemade hot chocolate.
Mom and Daddy were the love of each other’s lives. They had wonderful friends who they enjoyed many past times and adventures with. They were active members of the Islandmanders and Dipsey Diners. They traveled all over the US and Europe by plane, train, automobile, RV and cruise lines. They didn't give up skiing until they were 78 after having skied in Colorado, New Mexico, Canada, Switzerland and Austria.
Pop was always a volunteer in all our activities and our home always had an open-door policy for all our friends.
If his four children were granted a wish for the best Dad in the world, we'd have to say we already had him.
Jimmy’s family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am at Malloy & Son Funeral Home on Saturday, October 13, followed by a Rosary and Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral beginning at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at the Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers are Ronny Reegan, Randy Reegan, Chad Johnson, Ryan Johnson, James Reegan and Bo McCoury.
Honorary pallbearers are Paul Kovacevich, Freddie Poor, Jerry O'Donnell, Sonny Broome, Bob Bisbey, Frank Johnson, Kevin Moran, Henry Porretta, Eddie Janek, Joe Gandara, Angela Shepherd, MD, Kim Lund and his beloved niece, Rene "DaNiece" Denny.
A special thanks goes out to Kim "Stella" Lund of Aegis Healthcare for five years of devoted care, love and friendship to Pop, Mom and all our family. We would also like to thank the members of Hospice Care Team: Robert "no kisses" Green, Bettie Sanchez, Patsy Handy, Rebecca Deaton, Albert Kemp, and Cindy Acosta. They not only cared for and comforted our Daddy, but also our family.
Daddy, there will always be a hole in our hearts without you here with us. Please continue to watch over your family, until we meet again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.