Judith Kay Diggs, of Galveston, TX, formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully at her home on September 9, 2018. She was 72 years old.
Judy was born on January 5, 1946 in Independence, MO to Paul J. Joyce and Naomi L. Chandler of Kansas City, MO. Judy is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Scott Diggs and Charles Robert Daniels of Galveston, TX, formerly of St. Louis, MO; her cousin, Sandra Diane Murphy of Manhattan, KS; and her cat, Ramses.
Judy was a graduate of Van Horn High School in Independence, MO, class of 1964. She studied at Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS. Judy worked nearly 30 years at the corporate offices of SSM Heath (Sisters of St. Mary) in St. Louis, MO.
When Judy was young, she loved to dance especially like a ballerina. She enjoyed sharing her fond memories of dancing as a majorette for her high school. Her favorite holiday was Easter. She treasured bunny rabbits and everything Easter themed. Judy loved boating and spent many countless hours out on the water. Her office decor reflected her admiration for the sea and water. Judy loved exotic flowers but her absolute favorite flower was the orchid. Her favorite color was purple but she loved all bright colors and glittery clothing which she often expressed through her wardrobe and accessories. Her wardrobe and accessory selections truly reflected her bright and sparkly personality. Judy loved to antique hunt with her friends and sons. She enjoyed the thrill of finding vintage collectables such as green depression glass, baby bottles, toby mugs, occupied Japan figurines, goblets and almost anything nautical.
Judy had a deep love for her children, friends and pets. She will be remembered as a sweet, kind, woman who had a beautiful smile for everyone. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
A public memorial to celebrate the life of Judy Diggs will be held at the 9th Street Abbey in Soulard, 1808 S. 9th Street, St. Louis, MO 63104, on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Light appetizers and beverages will be provided. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Open Door Animal Sanctuary (https://odas.org), P.O. Box 870, House Springs, MO 63051. Judy supported Open Door Animal Sanctuary which is a 501(c)(3) no-kill shelter for cats and dogs since 1975.
