GALVESTON—Ernest Slater Salter, Jr., 63, departed this earthy life on March 29, 2019, at his residence.
Ernest was born on June 3, 1955, in Galveston to Velma L. Williams and Ernest S. Salter, Sr. He attended Galveston Public schools and graduated in 1974 from Ball High School. He learned the trade of carpentry from family and friends before becoming a Longshoreman. He later joined the Marine Corps and moved up to the rank of corporal before being honorably discharged.
Ernest enjoyed riding (Harley’s) to the west coast with family and friends. He also had been working on receiving his wings.
Ernest was greeted in heaven by his parents, and sisters, Betty Jean Williams and Patricia Salter.
Ernest leaves precious memories with his devoted wife of 41 years, Madonna Salter; children, Ricky (Tabatha), Missy (Garry), Evoney (Derrick), Lynnshay (Charles) and Jerome (Tia); grandchildren, Trey, Dionell, David, E’Mian, Davan, Jayden, Tavin and A’Mane; brothers, Edward Williams (Kathy), Ranaldor Salter, Lonnie Salter and Charlie Salter (Dobbie); aunts, Luvida Williams Morgan and Opal Williams Wilson; and devotes families, the Clark, Edwards, Workman, Taylor, Pope, Gloyd and Veazie.
His family invites those who would, to join them as they celebrate his life on Saturday, April 6, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the Jerusalem Baptist Church (2717 A.S. Johnson Blvd.) with Pastor Marc James officiating, Rev Paul Veazie eulogist. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
