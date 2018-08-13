GALVESTON—Donald Richard Kinnee, age 69, passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. He was born August 14, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan.
He was educated at Michigan State University with a degree in Education and taught English as a Second Language at Galveston College for many years. He was known for his passion for photography. He served our country in the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lorne Reginald Kinnee, and his mother, Alice Gertrude Smith-Kinnee.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Zuniga Kinnee of Galveston; his son Richard Steven Kinnee and wife, Lauren, of Galveston; and stepdaughter, Karla Zuniga and granddaughter, Lillian Zuniga of Galveston.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 11:00 A.M., with Reverend Raymond Pinard officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.