GALVESTON—Ofelia Reza Castro, age 89, of Galveston died Friday September 7, 2018 at her residence in Galveston.
Funeral Mass is 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Born September 27, 1928 in Laredo, Texas to Agapito and Priciliana Martinez, Ofelia was a clerk in the OB/GYN Department at UTMB where she retired with 30 years of service. She was a faithful catholic all her life. She enjoyed cooking for her family and having the family over to her house weekly where they enjoyed events like Halloween, Christmas, Birthdays and every special life event she spent with her beloved family and numerous friends. She was frequently seen with her beloved sister in law Nita Flores around town shopping and eating out. Her garage was known as Santa's Toy Store for Childhood Cancer Connection (The Rainbow Connection) every year as they prepared for their annual Holiday Party. An event she truly loved to attend. She was the recipient of the only "Rainbow Connection Elf" award in recent years. To say she was an Avid Astros and Rockets Fan would be an understatement. She loved her sports and was thrilled to be able to see her teams win the NBA Championship and the Astros winning the World Series, a real highlight of her sports fan years.
Survivors include her children, Raul Castro and wife Suzi, daughters, Aurora Galvan and husband Leo, all of Galveston, David Castro of Bacliff and Catalina Castro of Galveston; her grandchildren, Gabrielle Meeuwsen (Kyle); her brothers and sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers are Augustine Meza, Jr., Jose Cruz, Armando Criado, Juan D, Flores, Jr., Walter Flores, Jr. and John Robert Court.
The family would like to give special thanks to Pat’s Providers, Pat Stovall, Lillie Canady, Margaret Ransom, Phyllis Gamble and Brenda Matthews and Absolute Hospice and Staff for the unending and wonderful care given to Ms. Castro. The family would like to offer a special thank you Dr. Erin Hommel and Andrea Wirt for the excellent medical care given.
Memorials may be sent to the Childhood Cancer Connection (The Rainbow Connection) at P.O. Box 17176 Galveston, Texas 77552.
