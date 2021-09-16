Ronald Wayne Ron/Ronny Boatright

DICKINSON — Ronald "Ron/Ronny" Wayne Boatright, 54, a lifelong resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed away September 11, 2021, in Clear Lake, Texas. Ron was born in Texas City on February 14, 1967. Ron graduated from Dickinson High where he was a member of the Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department. He then served with the Galveston County Sheriff Department from 1988 to 2005. After working for Liggio Tires for a few years, Mr. Boatright joined the family business, Dickinson Feed, which was established in1988. He later bought The Original Deer Blind Window Co. in Cleburne, Texas, running it simultaneously with the feed store.
Ron worked hard, but he played hard too. He volunteered many seasons as a YMCA youth basketball coach for his son Tyler and spent many years with the youth ministry at Dickinson First United Methodist. He loved hunting with his father and friends, and served on the Dickinson Historical Society. He was also a dedicated player on several softball teams where he played pitcher and outfield, but was most-needed on first base. He never missed a Sunday game. Ronny loved sports, casinos, and live music. He enjoyed traveling with Susan and their family while trying new foods and drinks and adventures across the country and the world. He never missed a day of work or a family event.
Ron leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Susan Boatright; son, Tyler Boatright; parents, Raymond and Palma Boatright; brother, John Boatright and sister-in-law Jerri Boatright; mother-in-law, Carole Melton; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Tracy Andrew, Shawn Melton, and Leslie Melton Ellis and husband Dane; nieces and nephews: Jamie Boatright, Jaclyn Moore, husband Christopher, Alyssa Boatright, Seth Boatright, and Tanner, Jackson, and Grant Ellis. He is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Chanda Heusi and grandparents: John Jasper Trippodo and Mary Elizabeth Trippodo, and Ruth Nye and Raymond Douglas Boatright Sr.
A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. The service to begin at 2:00 p.m., with Father Jasper Liggio, officiating. After the service, there will be in procession to Marais in Dickinson for a reception.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ron's name to one of the following charities, Camp Hope
