Our dearest Fredrick Albert Stark went to be with our gracious Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Freddy “moped Fred” was a very generous man no matter who you were. Freddy never met a stranger and he would literally give you the sweaty shirt off his back. Freddy was always the life of the party and always looking for someone to give a good laugh too.
Freddy also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with all his friends, family and his fiancée Amber.
Freddy was and still is loved by so many. We will never forget you’re contagious laugh and heart of gold. This is not goodbye, this is see you later.
Fredrick “Freddy” Stark was born February 5, 1992 at UTMB Galveston and is survived by his father Richard “coach bear“ Stark, mother Monica Stark, sisters Savanah Crawford, Miranda McMillan, Marissa McMillan and Mariah McMillan, brothers James Stark and Randall Stark and Fiancé Amber Biarnesen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.