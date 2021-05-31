SANTA FE — Carlene Gayle Pannell, 51, of Santa Fe, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at her residence. Carlene was born on February 11, 1970, in Jennings, Louisiana, to Buford and Irene LeBlanc.
She was resident of Santa Fe for 22 years, formerly of Texas City. Carlene graduated from La Marque High School class of 1988. Carlene worked for the Crowder Funeral Home and Hospice Care Team before becoming a Professor at College of the Mainland. She was an Administrator of COMAHC Club, Vice President of COM Peers, a member of the Faculty Senate, Faculty Titles Sub Committee, Graduation Speaker Committee, HIM Advisory Committee, Multicultural Committee, Student Activity Committee, IAC, Chair of Native American History Month .
Carlene loved her coffee, her plants, listening to music, dancing and going camping. She enjoyed going to the Coushatta with her sister and cousins.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Carlene especially loved spending time with her grandkids and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother: G. P. "Butch" Marceaux; and brother-in-law: Johnny Pannell.
Carlene is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 20 years, Charles Pannell; mother and father in law, John and Pam Pannell, her daughter: Sable Garcia Walker (Ryan); two sons: Zachary "Zak" Garcia (Shannon) and Mavrik Pannell and girlfriend Haven; two sisters: Fay Pike; Dee Gimenez (Chris); three brothers: Lynard Marceaux (Nia), Pookie Marceaux (Diane), Johnny LeBlanc (Donna) and sister-in-law Jean Marceaux; seven grandchildren; Natalie, Kayleigh, Kylee, Kennedy, Karlee, Brayden, and Emmy; her aunt and uncle and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Serving as Pallbearers are Lynard Marceaux , Pookie Marceaux, Johnny LeBlanc, Chris Gimenez , Scott Marceaux and Chase LeBlanc. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Kevin Theiler, Greg Theiler, Kenny Cram and Rusty Jordan.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm at the Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 2:00pm on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at the Alta Loma City Cemetery in Santa Fe.
The family would especially like to thank, Kendal Jordan and Lisa LeBlanc for the wonderful and loving care given to Carlene.
