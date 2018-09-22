Frank James (Buddy) McDowell, Jr., also known as “Paw Paw”, was called to be with his Lord and Savior on September 17, 2018 at the age of 87 in League City, TX.
He was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Frank and Mildred McDowell on September 13, 1931.
Waiting to greet him in Heaven are his parents Frank and Mildred McDowell, his in-laws Frank and Mabel David, his sisters Lorraine Bailey, Betty Myers and their spouses, his brother Tom McDowell, and his two precious children, Keith and Pam, as well as various other family members.
Frank leaves in God’s Tender care Marilyn, his loving wife of 66 Years along with his loyal furry companion Sparky, his son James McDowell and wife Theresa and their children Brock McDowell and spouse Suzette and Brett McDowell and fiancée Lauren Hammond of League City, Steve McDowell and his wife Andy and their children Emory, Marigrace and Eliza of Plano, TX, brother Paul McDowell Sr. and wife Leona of Bonne Terre, Missouri, brother in-law Frank David and wife Jeannie of Columbia, Missouri, and numerous nieces, nephews and longtime good friends.
Frank grew up in Bonne Terre, Missouri and treasured the friendships and memories he made there for his entire life, even as he moved to other parts of the country. He was a man of many talents, serving in the United States Air Force, having worked as a lead miner, truck driver, salesman, and insurance executive over the course of his long and varied career.
The loves of his life have always been his wife, his family and more recently their beloved dog Sparky. Frank loved to tell stories, had a great sense of humor, and one of his favorite past times was conversation. A man of strong faith, he talked to the Lord daily to lift-up his family and pray God’s blessings on each and every one of them. In his later years, Frank was blessed to be a part of his church, Nassau Bay Baptist, and was active in a number of church and evangelical activities. He was blessed by, and was a blessing to, the church and the community.
Visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 29th at Nassau Bay Baptist Church at 18131 Nassau Bay Drive, Houston, TX 77058, with the Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. under the direction of Dr. David Fannin.
A burial service will take place at Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Bonne Terre Missouri on October 13, 2018.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Samaritan’s Purse: P.O. Box 3000 Boone, N.C. 28607.
The family would also like to Thank the staff at Baywind Village Convalescent Center in League City for their loving care and support in his final days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.