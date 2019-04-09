Beloved mother, Eugenia (Genia) Eakin passed on April, 4, 2019 in Temple, Texas at the age of 94. Genia was born in Buna, Texas, January 5, 1925, the oldest child of Benjamin F. and Ruth Owens Richardson.
In 1943, Genia moved to Orange, Texas to work for the war effort. She met her husband, Gene Eakin, at the shipyard and they exchanged their first kiss on board a Liberty ship. Genia and Gene were married June 2, 1944 and soon moved to Long Beach, California, where Gene continued to work for the Navy and son, Ben, was born. After WWII, the young family moved to Galveston where daughters Nancy and Eva were born. Gene and Genia lived in La Marque, in Galveston County, for 47 years.
Genia was active in La Marque's Garden Club, First Baptist Church and Pioneer Club. In 1993 Genia and Gene moved to Temple where she was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and Bell County Extension Club. As an avid reader, Genia was a frequent visitor to the Temple Library and she also continued her keen interest in flowers and gardening.
In 1996, Genia was predeceased by her husband of 52 years and she dearly missed Gene until the end of her days. Left to mourn their mother's passing is Benjamin Eakin and wife Ann of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Nancy Hemenes and husband Larry of Georgetown and Eva Wisser and husband Jon of Austin. Genia is survived by six grandchildren, Lori Dowell and husband Jim of Crockett, John Hemenes and wife Wendy of Rosenberg, James Hemenes and wife Mary of Georgetown, Leanne Whitaker and husband John of Norman, Oklahoma, Landon Wisser of Austin and Brian Eakin of Austin. Genia was also blessed to have seven great grandchildren, Zachary, Alexis, Tyler, Madeline, Colby, Reagan and Tripp.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple, Texas. Visitation with family will be 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Chilton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Temple Library or the American Heart Association P.O. Box 841125 Dallas, TX 75284-1125.
