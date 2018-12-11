Beverly “Sue” Cooper Hayes, 83, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died on November 20, 2018 in the home she had shared with her husband of 61 years on Tiki Island.
She is remembered by her children Katy, Kristin, and Dean and their families.
Sue was a champion of the arts spending much of her spare time with The Grand Opera House, hosting arts and crafts classes for children on Tiki Island, writing, and inspiring everyone she met to seek their passion. Sue never met a stranger and welcomed people from all walks of life into her home. She was a grand hostess who enchanted so many with her wisdom and knowledge of the unusual.
Services for Sue will be held at the Tiki Island Chapel Saturday, January 19th, 2019 at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to P.S. ARTS in honor of Sue Hayes. Donations can be made by visiting www.psarts.org/donate or contacting the organization at (310) 586-1017
