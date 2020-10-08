Cook
Funeral service for Marion Cook will be held today at 1:00pm at Wynn Funeral Home.
Gardner
Funeral service for Hazel Gardner will be held today at 2:00pm at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Trevino
Funeral service for Maria Trevino will be held today at 6:00pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
