SPRING — Betty Jean Eriksen, 88, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She was born in Galveston, Texas, January 14, 1933, and lived most of her life on the island. In 1950, she married Leon (Fidlo) Eriksen, and they were blessed with one son, Lynn Eriksen Sr. She worked at Sears, JC Penny’s, and in the medical records department at UTMB, where she retired after 20 years. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling, cooking, ceramics, and visiting with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lovie and David Savanich, and husband Leon (Fidlo) Eriksen.
She is survived by her son Lynn Eriksen Sr. and wife Mary Ann, sisters Wanda Falks and Wilda Hysmith, brothers David Savanich Jr and Dennis Savanich, grandchildren Lynn Eriksen Jr. and wife Jerusha, Stacey Jurecka and husband Dave, Tim Eriksen, great-grandchildren Brian Jurecka and Michael Jurecka, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and all of the Triesch’s, her extended family from Blanco, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Tim Eriksen, Dave Jurecka, Brian Jurecka, Michael Jurecka, David Walmsley, and Stephen Walmsley. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers, David Savanich Jr. and Dennis Savanich.
The family will receive visitors at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home Friday, July 23, 2021, 1pm — 3pm, with service immediately following at 3pm with Chaplain Kimberly Woda officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Della Lopez, Lupita Vazquez, and all of the staff at Assisted Living of Montgomery County.
