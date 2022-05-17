Kimberly Elizabeth Renee Kimmy Burleson

TEXAS CITY — An angelic baby girl, Kimberly Elizabeth Renee Burleson was born on November 3, 1991, in Galveston, TX to Elgin and Angela Burleson.
Kimberly, affectionately known as "Kim" or "Kimmy", was taught in the La Marque School District and was a proud graduate of the La Marque High School Class of 2010. She was baptized at Straightway Baptist Church and later became a member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of Dr. William L. Randall, Jr. Kim was a dedicated employee of the University of Texas Medical Branch for the past 5 years. She was a breath of fresh air to her co-workers and always emitted a positive attitude to all those she encountered.
Kimmy was well known at many local venues for her karaoke skills. She was part of the family at the Kemah Shot Bar and Mccarthy's Pub. There she would illuminate the room as she sang her version of Erykah Badu's "Tyrone". Kimmy never met a stranger and lightened the darkest days for many. Her positive outlook on life and her warm compliments made everyone who crossed her path feel special. Kimmy loved her family and most enjoyed game night with her siblings and cousins. One of her many sayings to people was, "Be Jelly", she wanted everyone to be happy and live their best life. Her beautiful smile and outgoing personality will be missed.
Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joyce Marie and Robert Booker, Eugene Mason, Willie Sr., and Margaret Ann Burleson.
At the tender age of 30, Kimberly Elizabeth Renee Burleson departed her earthly journey and entered God's Kingdom on May 11, 2022.
She leaves to forever honor her memory, parents Elgin and Angela Burleson; siblings, Victoria Burleson, Vanessa Burleson, London Burleson, Tashay Boone and Kevin Boone (Brandy); devoted friends Deanna Clark and Shelby Holmes, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and dear friends
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10am with a church service to begin at 12pm, Services will be held at Greater St. Matthews Baptist church located at 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. Burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
