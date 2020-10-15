Mark Bradley Kister

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then windy with showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then windy with showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.