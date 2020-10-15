Mark Bradley Kister

Mark Kister, 56, of San Leon, TX passed away on Oct. 8th, 2020 at his home of natural causes. He was born on July 20th, 1964 in Belleville, IL to Ruth & Charles Kister.
Mark lived life for the experiences with passion. Some might have called him a nomad, others, a caring Father. A boisterous and fun-loving guy with a quirky smile and quick to laugh persona. He taught his children, through his actions, that hard work and never giving up is a cornerstone to a full life. His career and experiences were as vast as his love for those around him.
Mark raced motorcycles, worked on the Alaska Pipeline, as a Merchant Marine, Chief Engineer, as a welder, and business owner. He loved spending time with friends & family while going camping, trail riding or riding his motorcycle. He taught himself the guitar, banjo, how to build a house & he always found a way to fish.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on the Galveston Seawall Pier at 2926 Seawall Blvd., Galveston on Sat. Oct 17th, 2020 at 2pm.
He is Preceded by his parents, Ruth & Daryl Kershaw, Charles Kister.
He is survived by his children, Hannah K, Kristine M., Sean M., Ian F., Sara N., & TJ H., siblings Carla E., Theresa W. & Tammara S..
