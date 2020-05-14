GALVESTON—
Carolyn Johnson Norwood, 76, went home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Carolyn was born on February 21, 1944, to Alonzo And Florence Ester Johnson in Galveston, Texas. She was a proud “Bearcat” graduate of Central High School with the class of 1962. She retired from UTMB after serving in the medical field for numerous years.
Carolyn was a faithful member of Jerusalem Baptist Church, serving with the Pastors aide, Culinary , and Usher board until her health failed.
Carolyn was preceded in death by husband, Harold J. Norwood, Sr.; her parents; siblings, Paul, Charles, Christine, Brenda and Janice.
Carolyn leaves precious memories with her children, Eletha (Charles), Johnnie, Donny, Rochelle “Heavy”, Byford, Troy, Harold, and Damon (Tanya); grandchildren, Ervine (Danielle), Shanora, Mahogany, Sophia, Christopher, Seybne, Tera, Shareka, Khotrain, LaKisha, Precious, Cedric, Keykoca, Shaquille, Alena, D’Mireon, Shardania and Haleigha; 29 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; sisters, Sharon Johnson and Sharon Simmons; devoted niece, Vernell Davis; special friends, Rosalind Hayes, Carrie Block and Lawrence Reed; and a host of niece nephews extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 1-5:00 PM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with a graveside service at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery.
Sign her guestbook an send condolence to www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.