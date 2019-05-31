December 16, 1943 – May 20, 2019
John Robert (Jack) Jones was born on December 16, 1943, the youngest of four children of Fred and Katherine Jones. He spent most of his youth in Texas City, Texas, where he graduated from Texas City High School. He attended The University of Texas at Austin, where he met his future wife, Betty Lee (Ligon) Garrett. They were married in the summer of 1963 and had four children.
After a time in retail, Jack entered the field of sales and was referred to as the “silver-tongued devil” because, it was said, he could sell anything. His “silver tongue” won him the regional award for the Toni Company one year, with a first-class trip for two to Hawaii. In 1978, he left sales and became a entrepreneur in the emerging field of underground sprinklers and developed his own, thriving company, Lawn Servant, one of the first irrigation companies in the Houston area. He served on the examining board for licensing of irrigators for several years and as President of the Gulf Coast Irrigation Association.
He was a charter member of Northwest Bible Fellowship in Spring, Texas, and later a deacon at Second Baptist Church in Houston. He spent most of his life in Spring, Texas, being moved to Waco when his health declined and he needed assisted living. He died quietly in his sleep.
He is preceded in death by his parents and older sister, Sally (Jack Lawrence).
He is survived by his four children, Darrell Jones, Douglas Jones (Robyn), Derrick Jones (Zan), and Julie Jones Rush (Jeremy); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dick Jones (Norma), Tom Jones (JoAnn), his first wife, Lee Ligon Borden, and his fiancée, Linda Hall-Gumm.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made to the American Diabetes Association or Alzheimer’s Association.
