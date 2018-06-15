Lessa
A celebration of life service for Sue Ellen Lessa will be held today at 10 a.m. at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 16335 El Camino Real, in Houston.
Peikert
Funeral services for William Peikert will be held today at 11 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Lehmann
Funeral service for William Lehmann III will be held today at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2024 12th Ave, in La Marque. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Robinson
A celebration of life service for Willie Robinson, Jr. will be held today at 1 p.m. at West Point Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Archer
Celebration of life services for Loyd Archer, Sr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Hill's Chapel, 2 Booker Rd. in Huntsville.
Robinson
Funeral services for Mary Robinson will be held today at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 1950 Hwy 3 in League City. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Houk
Funeral services for Glyn Houk will be held today at 10 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
