GALVESTON—Julian Quiroga, Jr., age 76 of Galveston passed away Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral Mass is 10:00am Wednesday September 4, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Father Stephen Payne celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.
Julian was born December 15, 1942 in Galveston to Julian Quiroga, Sr. and Juanita Torres Quiroga. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving his country honorably. He was an electrician by trade retiring with Todd’s Shipyard after more than 30 years of service. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, remaining faithful to his catholic upbringing all his life. He enjoyed his spare time fishing for hours on end with his many friends and family members. As a sports enthusiast he especially loved football. May he rest in peace.
Preceded in death by his parents and a brother Celso Quiroga, Sr. survivors include his daughter Juanita Quiroga and his granddaughter Janice Quiroga both of La Marque; sisters, Alice Casals of Dickinson, Mary Cavazos of Pasadena, Margaret Aarstad of San Francisco, CA, Amelia Quiroga and Antonia Quiroga both of Galveston; brother Henry Quiroga of Houston; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Celso Quiroga, Jr., Henry Quiroga, Henry Julian Quiroga, Christopher Castano, Arthuro Castano, III and Roy Requena. Honorary pallbearers are Henry Earl Castano, Tommy Johnson and Thomas Aarstad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.