December 30, 1944 - March 12, 2020
Thomas J. “Bo” Godinich, Sr., 75, a lifelong resident of Galveston passed away March 12, 2020 in Texas City, Texas.
Bo was born in Galveston on December 30, 1944 to John and Josephine Godinich. He graduated from Kirwin High School in 1965. On April 12, 1969 he married the love of his life, Pamela Jean Walker at Sacred Heart Church in Galveston. They would be celebrating their fifty-first wedding anniversary this April.
Bo was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a life member of the Knights of Columbus Counsel 787.
After their marriage, Bo and Pam made their home in Galveston where they raised their three children – Chante’, Dawn, and T.J.. The couple were members of the Jeans and Queens square dancing group from 1964 to 1970 and bowled with Island Bowl from 1965 to 1983. They were very active in all of their children’s activities and spent over a decade volunteering at their children’s schools, including Our Lady of Guadalupe, Galveston Catholic School, O’Connell Junior High, and O’Connell High School. Bo had the privilege of coaching both of his daughters’ softball teams at O’Connell High School. He was one of the men responsible for bringing softball to O’Connell and coached his first team in 1980, making O’Connell softball a state powerhouse to reckon with. Bo coached the team until 1991, leading them to district and regional titles his final year. He was later inducted into the O’Connell High School Booster Club’s Buccaneer Hall of Fame in 1997.
Before coaching at O’Connell High School, Bo coached the Galveston Minor League Red Sox baseball team from 1964 to 1976. He then spent 1977 to 1993 coaching the Super Chics softball team at Galveston Lassie League, later changing the team’s name to the Elkettes. He was also responsible for coaching two traveling softball teams – the Dominators and the Hot Tropics. Bo was elected president of the Galveston Lassie League in 1980, taking charge of turning the struggling program around and building a new concession stand for the complex. A new softball field was built and dedicated as ‘Bo Godinich Field’. This field still stands and serves as the home turf for the O’Connell College Preparatory High School softball team. Bo also served as the ASA District 36 Youth Commissioner and was a member of both the Galveston and ASA Umpire Associations.
Bo’s love for youth sports could still be seen through his support of his grandchildren who participate in athletics at O’Connell College Preparatory High School and Santa Fe ISD. He was known by the whole team as “Pawpaw” and could be heard coaching from the stands.
Bo had a passion for hunting and always hoped to own a place of his own. In 2012, he and Pam were finally able to buy property for the whole family to enjoy. Bo loved being at the Ranch and made sure to share his knowledge and passion for hunting with his grandchildren.
Bo was a full-time family man and did whatever it took to ensure that his family had what they needed. He opened and ran Godinich Fence Company from 1966 to 1989. He was a member of ILA Local 1665 Clerk and Checkers Union, spending 52 years working on the Galveston Wharves. For 20 years, Bo and his son TJ had the privilege of working alongside each other until Bo retired in 2015.
Bo spent his life impacting the lives of everyone he met. He has been described as a coach, a mentor, and a friend. He spent years teaching boys and girls not only sports, but life lessons that they could rely on to grow into outstanding young men and women and one day pass down to their own children. Bo has left a legacy that can never be described in words, but the family hopes and prays that he is remembered for the lives he touched and the lessons he taught.
Bo is preceded in death by his parents, John T. and Jospehine M. Godinich; his brothers John T. “Johnny” Godinich, Vincent J. “Piccolo” Godinich, Sr., Santo J. “Jerome” Godinich, Sr., and Albert A. “Alby” Godinich, Sr..
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Pamela Godinich; daughters Chante’ Godinich Kleimann and husband Nathan, Dawn Cromie and husband Jay of Galveston, TX; son Thomas J. “T.J.” Godinich and wife Brandi of Santa Fe, TX; grandchildren Kaylyn Marie “KK” Monnell, Erial Jade Cromie, Brooke Jaylynn Cromie, Thomas John “Tripp” Godinich, III, and Aidan Hunter Godinich; sister Sr. Josephine Marie Godinich, O.P.; brother Joseph A. “Joe” Godinich, Sr. and wife Patricia; sisters-in-law Mary Louise Godinich and Annette Sears and husband Virgil “Butch”, Sr.; best friends Julius Falk and wife Gladys and Pat Sterzinger and wife Ginny; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to recognize the health care team at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland for caring for Bo as if he was one of their own. They would also like to send a special thank you to the Smecca family and Mario’s Ristorante on 61st street for loving Bo like family. He always looked forward to Wednesday buffet nights and loved to reminisce on watching Marissa and Giovanna grow up into beautiful young women.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with rosary at 6:30pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Jim Courville officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. Pallbearers serving will be David J. Godinich, Robert R. Godinich, Mark A. Godinich, Daniel L. Godinich, Douglas T. Godinich, and Jason K. Whitney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Bo Godinich’s memory to BBVA Compass Bank c/o Bo Godinich Scholarship Fund, 6306 Broadway St., Galveston, Texas 77551.
