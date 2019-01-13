SANTA FE—Mrs. Elizabeth Ivonne Bush passed from this life Saturday afternoon, January 12, 2019 in Santa Fe.
Born August 20, 1929 in Locust Grove, Arkansas, Mrs. Bush had been a resident of Santa Fe for most of her life. She worked at Zieglers in Dickinson, The Star Pharmacy and The Broadway Theater in Galveston and attended Hitchcock First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Essie (Fowler) Curtis; husband, Ernest Bush; daughter, Pat Skillman; granddaughter, Kimberly Ann (Weaver) Morse; brothers, Hayden Curtis, Ronald “Don” Curtis, Carnell Curtis.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Halstead and husband, John of La Marque; brother, D.D. Curtis of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Pamela Grigg, Jeff Cornelius and wife, Jackie, Eddie Cornelius and wife, Suzanne, Ricky Skillman and wife, Debbie; 15 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her care givers, Gloria Curtis Alerman and Gary Curtis.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Blake Cornelius, Eddie Cornelius, Jeff Cornelius, John Halstead, Al Skillman, Ricky Skillman, Dale Streets. Honorary bearer will be SPC Matthew O. Cornelius, Michael L. Cornelius and Gary Curtis.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Elizabeth’s name to AMED Hospice, 8901 Emmet F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.