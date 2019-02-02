Roy Lynn Warren, age 80 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away at home surrounded by family on January 31, 2019. Roy was born May 7, 1938 in Apple Springs, Texas and was a resident of Santa Fe for 40 years. He retired from Southwestern Bell after 40 years of service and proudly served in U.S. Air Force reserves for 5 years. Roy enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and working in his wood shop building numerous pieces of furniture for his family. His greatest past time was, spending time with his family, watching his grandchildren grow up, and seeing his great-grandson start walking.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Weaver Pritchett Warren and Florene Pixley Warren; sister, Betty Davis.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Cindy Warren, daughter, Stacy Kukuk and husband Pat, son, Roy Warren and wife Sherry; 8 grandchildren, Justin Delesandri and wife Julie, Amy Yeager and husband Cody, Krystin Warren, Presley Warren, Priscilla Warren, Ethan Kukuk, Erin Kukuk, Evan Kukuk, 1 great grandson, Nathan Yeager, along with numerous other relatives and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy. 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000. www.scottfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.