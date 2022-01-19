HOUSTON — Seth Mabry Armstrong II, 70, went home to be with Lord on Friday, January 14, 2022, at his residence in Houston, Texas.
Seth was born on November 15, 1951, in Galveston, Texas. He was a graduate of Ball High School and earned a B.S. in Political Science from Tennessee State University.
Seth was a lifelong member of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church, but in later years, started attending Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas. He worked in sales and taught school for many years.
Seth leaves cherished memories with his wife, Zina; sisters, Brenda J. Armstrong Faust of Grand Prairie, TX and Cathey E. Armstrong Johnson of Houston, TX; five nephews, one niece, mother-in-law and brother-in-law.
There will be a visitation at 10AM followed by a service celebrating his life at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at The Crossing Community Church in Houston, TX, with Pastor Harvey Walker-Gracious Host and Elder Isadore Jackson, Officiating. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence. Burial will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Lakeview Cemetery.
