Charles Ray Eason, 56, born in Honolulu, Hawaii, passed away on August 18, 2020. Born to parents Virginia and Charles Eason.
Charles attended High School in Danbury and became an excellent mechanic.
Charles is survived by mother Virginia, Stepfather Ed, sister Eileen Kim Gould, brother Gary Eason, previous wife Megan and their daughter Charley and other family members.
Charles will be buried with of our loving care and God’s grace.
