Larry Allen Cumby, age 56 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Larry was born October 2, 1962 in Texas City, Texas and was a longtime resident of Santa Fe. He graduated from La Marque High School in 1981 and was self employed operating Cumby's Custom Cabinets for over 30 years.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, Royal Cumby Jr.
Larry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Melissa Cumby; daughter, Sara Stockton and husband Jason; son, Royal Cumby; mother, Grace Milligan and husband Stanley; brother, Robert Crumby; sister, Carol Gaylord and husband Nick; in-laws, Royce and Janet Weston; sister-in-law, Melinda Brock and husband Bobby; brother-in-law, Mack Weston and wife Lisa; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Arcadia First Church, 14828 Hwy. 6, Santa Fe, Texas 77517.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made in Larry's honor to the Arcadia First Baptist Church Building fund or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.