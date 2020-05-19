Lamar Prewitt, 84, of La Marque passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in League City. He was born September 15, 1935 in Jasper, Texas to A.C. and Edith Prewitt.
He was a lifelong resident of Texas City and La Marque and also a member of 1st United Methodist Church of La Marque. He retired from Amoco Chemical Chocolate Bayou after 25 years.
Lamar is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol Prewitt and son Glenn Prewitt. He is survived by his daughter Alicia Holmes (Charlie), sons: Gary Prewitt and Gregg Prewitt (Teresa), daughter-in-law Doris Prewitt, sister Laverne Prewitt, ten grandchildren: Aaron (Lillian), Amber (Taylor), Taylor, Stephanie (Edward), Kathleen, Kari, Sarah, Clint, Chelsea (David) and Taylor and his five great grandchildren: Kaden, Ava, Peyton, Dominic and Jonas and numerous other family members.
A visitation will be from 10:00am – 11:00am on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Graveside service to follow at 12:00 noon at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster with Rev. Sharon Sabom officiating.
Memorials may be made to MD Anderson Hospital.
