TEXAS CITY — Myra O’Steen was born in El Dorado, Arkansas to Isaac and Ozelle Sawyer. Her family moved to Texas City in 1969, where she entered Blocker Junior High School. She graduated from Texas City High School in 1974. She received her Associates degree from College of the Mainland in 1975 and then pursued her Degree in Home Economics at the University of Houston. Upon graduating in 1976 she was hired by Sante Fe ISD to start up their Alternative Learning Center. Her classroom consisted of four portable chalkboards for walls in a corner of their administration building. In 1977, she was hired by Texas City ISD to teach home economics at Levi Fry Junior High School. In 1985, Texas City restructured their schools and home economics was deleted from the middle school curriculum. She made a major change in her degree plan by going to U of HCLC to obtain her Kindergarten Endorsement. This was a blessing in disguise for the remainder of her teaching career. For 26 years she taught Pre-K/Headstart. The program moved from the Danforth campus to Roosevelt Wilson, to Heights Elementary. She retired in 2011 completing 34 years in making a difference in children’s lives.
In her personal life, she was married to Michael O’Steen for 47 years. They had three children, daughter Ashley O’Steen Allen, and her two daughters, Kaitlyn Nicole and Kylie Michelle Allen. Son, Derrick O’Steen and his family, Ashley Hernandez, and children, Isaac Wayne and Isabella Grace O’Steen. Youngest daughter, Brittany O’Steen Mount, and husband, David Mount and daughter, Emery Ann Mount. Brother, Boyd Sawyer, and Wife, Lennie Sawyer, of Livingston, TX. Sister-in-law, Shan Russell, of Birmingham, AL. She truly enjoyed family time whether it was playing games, making crafts, baking, fishing, camping or shopping with the girls. She most of all enjoyed sitting on the front porch watching the hummingbirds and her grandchildren playing outside making memories and filling the air with love and laughter.
She touched the lives of over 2800 children by being a role model and an inspiration to them. In 1976 she served as Mother Advisor for The Order of Rainbow for Girls in Texas City, which is an organization that emphasizes on morals and values of teenage girls. While teaching home economics she served as a state officer for the Vocational Home Economics of Texas State Organization. She was recognized and honored by one of her former students who followed in her footsteps in the field of education. She continued to nurture tomorrow’s leaders by challenging them to exceed their own expectations. She made an educational difference not only in her students, but also in their families. She worked in the head start program to improve parent involvement. She led workshops in discipline management. She mentored student teachers and colleagues. Myra was an active member and part of the Parade Committee for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Upon retirement Myra and Mike enjoyed several years traveling before she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. In Myra’s words she believed” Just because someone retires from education doesn’t mean they stop educating others and themselves.”
An extra big Thank you goes to her closest friends and family. Her longtime childhood friend, Cindy Totty. Her friends Jeanice Pursley, Tammy Hazzard, Phyllis Woods, Karen Hupe, her neighbor, Anita Padilla and Kathy Dyson. Without these loving and generous ladies her best days wouldn’t have been so lovely. To our friends, family, neighbors who brought food, flowers, and love to our family at this time made it a time to celebrate a smile, a tear and a hug to be shared.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday October 29, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will be at Forest Park East. Visitation will be 5:00 — 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
