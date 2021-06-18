Estella Villarreal

LEAGUE CITY — Estella “Stella” Villarreal, of League City, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at her home in League City at the age of 75.
Stella was born on January 18, 1946 in Galveston, Texas to Apolito and Petra Villarreal. She was a graduate of Hitchcock High School and College of the Mainland. She retired as a registrar from Houston Community College where she had worked for over twenty years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in League City. Ms. Villarreal had an extremely strong faith in God. She was a generous giver to all. She never forgot a special occasion and she always sent thoughtful cards to those she cared for. She was one to start up a conversation with anyone near by and she always had sweet compliments to give. She was always dressed to a T, even at the ballpark when she would watch her children and grandchildren play sports. She was a beautiful lady inside and out.
She was preceded in death by her parents Apolito and Petra and sister Janie Owen. Estella is survived by her daughter Gina Bradley and husband Shane of League City, son Father Constantino Barrera, Jr. of Beaumont, grandchildren Mia and Cole Bradley and many other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 5:00 pm with a Rosary at 6 pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. A Mass will follow on Monday at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker, League City, Texas 77573. Interment will take place at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Shane Bradley, Cole Bradley, Darian Korpus, Alan Owen, Paul Owen and Frank Lamanoco Jr.
In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to League City Animal Shelter, 755 West Walker Street, League City, TX 77573.
