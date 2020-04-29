Charles Wayne “Pete” Peterson
TEXAS CITY - Mr. Charles Wayne “Pete” Peterson passed from this life Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 75.
Born December 15, 1944 in Galveston, Mr. Peterson had been a lifelong resident of Texas City. Wayne met the love of his life, Doris in high school and they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on March 19th. Anyone that knew Wayne was aware of the fact that he was an animal lover. He would adopt stray animals when they showed up at his house, and even took home a kitten (Tigger) that he found abandoned in Hitchcock. Once the animals found their home with Wayne, they never wanted to leave. He worked as a machinist Union Carbide Corporation, starting this job in 1969 and retiring from there in 2001, after 32 years. He later worked as a contract machinist for Valero in Pasadena and also taught at A&M University, as an instructor of his craft. Charles was a Master Mason with the Grand Lodge of Texas Masonic Lodge AF&AM #1118, in Texas City, and was also a 32nd degree with the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles A. Peterson and Whirley Mae (Wagner) Peterson Hogue; father and mother-in-law, Doyle and Effie Byrd.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Doris Peterson; sons, Steven Wayne Peterson (Barbara Falzon), Charles Ray Peterson all of Texas City; sisters, Cherrie Cascarelli and husband, Louie of Hitchcock, Carolyn Kloss and husband, Gary of FL, Marilyn Hamilton and husband, Wayne of Sealy, Mary Jane and husband, Dr. Greg Page of Barsdale; grandchildren, Haley Peterson (Jose), Josh Peterson (Brittany), Krystal Peterson (Nick); great grandchildren, Madison and Aria Rodriguez, Nico Paganucci, and Brooklyn Rose Peterson who is due to be born in approximately 2 months; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that will cherish the memories they have of Wayne; very special friend to the family, Veronica Ybarra, who has been so helpful during this time and Elaine Gondesen and Nelda Proctor, who were very special to Wayne.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, 10708 Highway 6, Hitchcock, with Pastor John Humphries officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
