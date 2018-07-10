Rosemary Giamfortone Brown, lifelong resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of July 6, 2018, she was 89 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Giamfortone of Dickinson.
She was a 1948 graduate of Dickinson High School and graduated with honors from the University of Houston at Clear Lake in May 1982, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education.
Rosemary taught at Queen of Peace Catholic School in La Marque, at Galveston Catholic School in Galveston, and was a substitute teacher for Dickinson Independent School District. She also worked for the YMCA, where, well into her 80's, she taught an aerobics class to other seniors.
Rosemary is survived by her brother Joseph Matthew Giamfortone of Dickinson and his wife Patricia; 4 children: Jimmy Brown of Kerrville, Texas, Pam, Rick and Criss Brown of Dickinson; 5 grandchildren: Shane and Shaun Ferrell, Morgan, Derek, and Sam Brown;
3 great grandchildren: Ashley and Haley Ferrell, and Alysse Brown.
Rosemary had a passion for life, loved her friends and family, and anyone who ever met her would come to know her kind heart. She had a vast knowledge of the history of Dickinson and loved to tell stories of its early days. She was a true Dickinson original, from ice skating on the Gulf Freeway, to hanging upside down under the original Dickinson Bayou bridge. She loved adventure and the challenge and excitement of new experiences. She will be missed by all.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation for those who provided comfort and support to her in her final days. A few of which are Judy Peterson, her very dear friend for so many years and fellow college graduate; Jesse Perez, friend and neighbor, our family is Blessed to have you and we appreciate all you have done; and Paulina Garcia, friend and neighbor of over 50 years.
We would especially like to thank our sister Pam, who took on the selfless task of caring for our mother around the clock, and for fulfilling her wish to remain in her home of over 60 years until the Lord called her home. We cannot begin to express how deeply grateful we are that her final days were spent as she wanted; comfortably, in her own home, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Services will be limited to close friends and family by invitation only.
