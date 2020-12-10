FULSHEAR — Fannie Mae Cates, 92 of Fulshear, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born June 17, 1928 in Black Rock, Arkansas to Nathan and Arlie Turman.
Fannie is preceded in death by her parents, husbands; Leroy Hollingsworth and Johnny Cates. She is survived by her daughter Carol High, sisters; Mary Reeves and Kay Snipes, brother Frank Atchley, her grandchildren Ronny Chandler, Susan Bulera (Chris) and Bryan Smothers (Tiffany), great grandchildren; Ashli Powell, Scotty Chandler, Jared Burr, Alexia Chandler, Chad Bulera, Jeremy Smothers, Cody Bulera and Timothy Smothers and great-great grandchildren; Luke Powell, Evelyn Chandler and Chandler Lee Powell and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fannie moved to Galveston in May 1945. She met and married Leroy (Sonny) in October 1945 and started her family. She spent many years working in the service industry and enjoyed her job. She loved her family deeply and always put them first.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
The CDC Covid-19 Guideline of wearing a mask and social distancing is required and seating is limited.
