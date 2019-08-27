HOUSTON—Mrs. Lorraine (Byrd) Pruitt passed from this life Thursday morning, August 22, 2019, in Houston.
Lorraine was BOI on November 6, 1926. She was a very proud islander. As a young lady, she loved spending time at the beach. She always had to sit in the sun to get a tan. She worked for American National in Galveston. Lorraine enjoyed dancing Jitterbug at the USO dances. She met her husband, Billy, of 67 years in downtown Galveston. They moved to Texas City where they raised their family. After raising her children, she worked at Wonderland Nursery in Texas City for 10 years. Her and Billy loved to spend time together traveling to Coushatta and selling Billy’s woodwork at craft shows. Lorraine had the perfect combination of wit and sass, which made it hard for her to meet a stranger. She will always be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who instilled powerful life lessons in her family that will always be cherished. We love you!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben and Sophia (Silberisen) Byrd; husband, Billy Joe Pruitt; brothers, Ruben Byrd, Rice Byrd; sisters, Mary Bolton, Rosalee Marshand, Mildred Baker.
Survivors include her son, Duane Pruitt and wife, Merlinda; daughters, Beverly Kerski and husband, Chris, Vicki Pruitt Crouch; grandchildren, Brandi Pruitt, Jackie Kerski Covelli and husband, Matt, Krista Kerski, Katelynn Pruitt, Emily Crouch, Billy Crouch, Ryan Kerski, Julie Pruitt; great-granddaughter, Lyla Moore.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Chaplin Gwen Mason officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Byrd, Matt Covelli, Billy Crouch, Chris Kerski, Ryan Kerski, Nelson David Byrd and Steven Byrd.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
