James W. Fewell (Buddy) passed away, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his residence in La Marque, Texas at the age of 91.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday , February 26, 2020 with a visitation from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. A celebration of Buddy’s life will be held at 2420 Morning Ridge Lane, Friendswood, Texas following burial services.
