Babineaux
Services for Theresa Babineaux will be held today at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 10 a.m.
Morales
Funeral Mass for Elicio Morales, Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of League City. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Williams
Services for Rebecca Williams will be held today at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Ave. M. in Galveston under the direction of Fields-Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m.
Hertenberger
Funeral services for Vicki Hertenberger will be held today at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Hoover
A visitation service for Bootsie Hoover will be held today from 1 to 3 p.m., at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. A service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at the La Marque City Cemetery.
