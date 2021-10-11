Pending services for Tuesday, October 12, 2021 Oct 11, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALVESTON — Robert Gonzales, age 82, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTwo drown in water near Bolivar PeninsulaAfter three arrests, Galveston cop pleads guilty to bond violationsGalveston considers dropping Hospitality ER over costsFlange failure caused Texas City oil leak, officials say'Killing Fields' suspect released from prison after eight yearsNonprofits receive $1.25 million in surprise grants from Galveston CountyFormer Galveston officer gets deferred sentence after guilty pleaWalkabouts tell darker side of League City historyGalveston's renter occupied housing nears 60 percentFranchise owner of Shipley Do-Nuts in League City dies with COVID CollectionsIn Focus: 2021 Daily News Press RunIn Focus: Astros ALDS Game 1In Focus: Clear Springs vs Clear Falls High School FootballIn Focus: Astros Tuesday ALDS WorkoutIn Focus: Patriots 25, Texans 22In Focus: Astros & White Sox ALDS WorkoutIn Focus: Clear Creek vs Dickinson High School FootballIn Focus: Astros ALDS Game 2In Focus: Clear Lake vs Clear Springs High School FootballIn Focus: Astros Clinch AL West CommentedGuest commentary: Texas unleashes bounty hunters on women (91) Although natural immunity exists, health experts say inoculation is safer (81) Daily News editor helping rip the country apart (77) GOP's anti-science agenda bad for Texas and Texans (77) Guest commentary: Congress should follow Randy Weber's lead on our economy (61) Question of the Week: How do you feel about natural immunity against COVID? (43) Question of the Week: Should the president be able to create federal mandates that require businesses to require employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID tests? (40) Guest commentary: Republican Party fostering a tyranny of the minority (39) I'd prefer my newspaper, not print conspiracy theories (38) On Constitution Day, pledge to fight socialist dogma (32)
