GALVESTON —
Preceded in death by the thousands of redfish and trout that he coaxed onto his fishing hook; Wayne Otis Tucker gained his heavenly wings August 9th, 2021 at the age of 87. Wayne was born in Rockdale, TX on March 9th, 1934.
He led an extraordinary life that took him through many adventures. Wayne was an all-state athlete at Houston’s Reagan High in the Heights. He helped lead his baseball team to the city’s first state title in 1952, stealing home to ignite a rally from a 5-0 deficit after the first inning of the title game. He talked about the teammates from that championship team and remained friends with many of them for the remainder of his life, some of them he played with at the University of Houston. Wayne was drafted by the New York Yankees after graduating from UH and made some memorable moments in his time in the minors.
He started a family and went on to a successful career as an insurance executive before giving in to his lifelong passion for fishing and moved to Galveston. He revolutionized what a bait camp was known as by applying his business degree from UH to open “The Home of the Pros” on the South Jetties off of Boddeker Rd. Expanding the business, he moved “inland” to 64th and Broadway where he raised his two sons and made thousands of friends in his time helping so many discover the joys of fishing.
Nothing gave him more satisfaction than to “throw a few extra in” to the orders of his patrons. Wayne was a working man, loved the working man, and firmly believed in honoring his patrons by advertising through them with his extras — heavy pounds of bait, pints and quarts of live shrimp that brimmed at the top.
Wayne’s love for baseball never ceased, he coached his two sons through their Little League and Colt careers. Through coaching, he was able to pass on the love of the game to many other young boys from the island. Wayne lived his life with a quiet confidence and humility that set him apart from many.
There never was a challenge that he didn’t face with courage and a can-do attitude, it saw him through his battle with cancer that he won. He aged with grace, helping his family learn what love looked and felt like, fighting for extra years to be around and spend time with them.
Restless in retirement, Wayne reconnected with the country life that shaped his humble approach toward his fellow man. He managed an 1,800 square foot backyard garden where he produced baskets and bushels of tomatoes, green beans, pumpkins, cucumbers, and other assorted vegetables. The man never grew old. His motto was to look to the future, don’t let the past hold you back, and he lived his life as a happy man that was always looking forward to what tomorrow brought.
He was a devoted son, father, grandfather, husband, family man, friend, coach, mentor, legendary fisherman, and salt of the earth. He was loved, will be missed, and will never be forgotten.
Wayne wished to have his ashes scattered where he grew up in Milano, TX. The family will honor those wishes and will also spread ashes at some of his favorite locations.
A website has been set up at, waynetucker.forevermissed.com, to share information about services and immortalize his memory with images and stories. Please feel free to visit and leave behind a story, comment, or picture.
