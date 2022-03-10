TEXAS CITY —
Robert Lee Gondesen, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 28, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 27, 1931 to Edward C. Gondesen, II and Rosalie (Bertolino) Gondesen in Galveston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Edward C. Gondesen III. Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Elaine (Hester) Gondesen, daughter, Kelli Gondesen, and “adopted daughter” and #1 nurse, Diane Boyer, brothers John L. Gondesen and wife Joan Gondesen, Anthony G. Gondesen and numerous nieces and nephews.
His love for playing the pedal steel guitar will be remembered for years to come. He began playing the guitar at age 7 and quickly developed a passion for the pedal steel guitar which lasted a lifetime. He played music in church and with several bands (Broomstick Cowboys, Don Westmoreland and the Rythmaires), more recently Sundown Music with his brothers Johnny and Anthony. He recorded 3 CD’s (2 gospel and 1 pop). Bobby had the opportunity to back up Willie Nelson on one occasion at Gilley’s in Pasadena. He traveled for over 40 years to many pedal steel guitar conventions and in 1997 was awarded Honorable Mention Steel Guitar Player of the Year in Texas. He is passing his music legacy to his daughter, Kelli. He had the pleasure of teaching her to play the pedal steel guitar for the past few years. He always said “the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree.” They even shared a favorite song that they played together “Empty Glass.”
Bobby attended St. Patrick’s Parochial School growing up and graduated from Kirwin High School in Galveston, where he lettered in basketball and was on the All-City team. He loved most sports, and enjoyed watching the Cowboys, Astros and Rockets.
Bobby was a man that wore many hats. While in school, he earned extra money playing music and caddying at the golf course. After graduation he became a bookkeeper at Broadway Funeral Home. He also, worked at Sante Fe railroad in freight accounting and Continental Can Company. He was a man that had many skills. He renovated houses and could repair almost anything.
Bobby was a kind man and was always there for his family and friends. He will be forever missed.
The family would like to thank everyone that was involved in his care during his hospital stay at HCA Mainland Hospital (especially the 5th floor in-patient Rehab Unit) and UTMB ICU League City Campus.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, 902 North Logan (25th St.), Texas City, TX. Pastor John Humphries and Deacon John Carrillo will be presiding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.