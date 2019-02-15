Nancy Neal Rose, 72, passed away Thursday Feb. 14. Born and raised in El Paso, TX she was a devout catholic all her life. A 1964 graduate of Bel Air High School where she was a proud member of the Choraliers Choir. She is survived by her husband Alvin Rose, daughters Deborah (Mike) and Nancy, grandchildren Ashely, Lauren, and Aidan, mother Rose Neal, and siblings Solon Neal, Jr., Rose Cedillos, Anne Neal, and Jim Neal. She is preceded in death by her father Solon Neal, Sr., and son-in-law Jacob Felts.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, visitation at 8:30 am, rosary at 9:30 am, and Mass at 10:30 am. Interment follows at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, TX.
