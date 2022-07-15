Lee Mitchell

Services for Ruby Lee Mitchell will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, July 18, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expy #200 in Texas City, Tx

Boutelle

Services for Lena Boutelle will be held at 9:45am, Monday, July 18, 2022 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas

McLaren

Services for Ronald McLaren will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, July 16, 2022 at The Connection Church, 9300 E.F. Lowery Expy #222 in Texas City, Texas

(Bozeman) Russey

Services for Trellen (Bozeman) Russey will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 4200 Kalwick Dr. in Deer Park, Texas

Sims, Sr.

Services for Mr. Larry Wayne Sims, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Westward St. Church of Christ, 302 N. Westward St., Texas City 77591

