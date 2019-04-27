April Murdoch, age 34 of League City, Texas passed away in League City, Texas on Sunday, April 14, 2019. April was born on April 22, 1985 in California and was a resident of League City nearly 10 years.
April, was a very loving compassionate woman, mother and daughter. She came to Texas from California to take care of her father, who later passed away. April made many friends and family type relationships through her caring ways. If you had a need and she could help, she would. One such act was after Hurricane Harvey, while her home was severely damaged, she took some of her furniture and gave it to another for comfort. If you needed a hand she gave all. In this way she set a wonderful example for her children, Jonathan, Serene, Ky and Keagon. If you need a place to stay, April took you in to her home. Many knew her as sister, daughter, friend.
She recently began working with Arch angels of Texas in Alvin, Texas, a homeless advocacy group, and in lieu of flowers a donation to "Archangelsoftexas.org" in her name, would be a wonderful tribute to her life.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Freedom Fellowship Pearland Church, located at 1201 N. Main Pearland, Texas 77581. Interment will be immediately after services at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy. 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000. www.scottfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.