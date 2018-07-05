Brown
Funeral service for Carlos Brown will be held today at 11:00am at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson, TX. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, TX.
Salinas
Funeral services for Alfredo Salinas will be held today at 10:00am at Holy Family Parish at St. Patrick's Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston, TX. Under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
Sheridan
Funeral services for Mary Sheridan will be held today at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery, Pearland, TX.
Zimmerman
Funeral service for Vera Zimmerman will be held today at 2:00pm at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.