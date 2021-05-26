Katherine Maureen Reenie Whelton DiMare

A second generation BOI, Reenie loved Galveston Island where she lived her entire 87 years among many lifelong friends. After Hurricane Ike, someone suggested that Reenie consider a relocation to higher ground, to which she sternly replied that Galveston is her home and Galveston is where she will stay.
Reenie graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1951 and soon thereafter started her family and, later, a career at American Indemnity, from where she retired. During her 30-year work career, she always found time for her Julia Circle meetings, Girl Scout leadership, and volunteering opportunities at St. Patrick’s School.
Retirement for Reenie meant 25 more years of volunteer service to her community she so loved — Hope Therapy at Moody Gardens, The Grand 1894 Opera House where she received Volunteer of the Year recognition, and Meals on Wheels.
Reenie was dedicated to her faith as a lifelong member of Holy Family Parish — St. Patrick’s Church, St. Peter Church, and Holy Rosary Church — and walked the walk with her kind and compassionate spirit, unless someone was sitting in her spot at church.
While not volunteering or traveling, Reenie was most comfortable surrounded by her loving family and friends in her home (same one past 62 years). She was proud to display her green thumb skills in her lush backyard where she found so much joy. No matter how poorly a plant specimen appeared, she saw its potential, and nursed it back to thriving life. Likewise, she had the knack for bringing out the best in people, especially with her gift of extraordinary love and compassion for those with special challenges.
Reenie was preceded in death by her parents John P. Whelton Sr. and Ellen Garner Whelton; her siblings Patricia Whelton Albright, John P. Whelton Jr., and Robert C. Whelton; and the father of her children, Vincent DiMare. She is survived by her children Debbie Warren (Jeff), Vicki Levings (Chuck), and Vincent DiMare Jr. (Jan); grandchildren Jason Warren, Bryan Levings (Ellen), Melissa McMinn (Jonathan), Scott Levings, Vincent DiMare III, and Joel DiMare; great grandchildren Cora Warren and Denver McMinn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Reenie’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm on Thursday, May 27, 2021. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm, led by Deacon Sam Dell’Olio.
Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 28, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Jude Ezuma as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Reenie’s grandsons and her nephew, Robert C. Whelton.
Our family would like to extend very special heartfelt thanks to the loving caregivers from Right at Home.
Memorials may be made to Brookwood in Georgetown (BiG) www.brookwoodingeorgetown.org , Ride on Center for Kids (R.O.C.K.) www.rockride.org, or the charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Reenie’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
