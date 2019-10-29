Noris Foreman, 83, a U. S. Air Force, Vietnam War Veteran, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, in League City, Texas. Born on June 17, 1936 in Rusk, TX, Mr. Foreman was the youngest of four children born to Ollie Foreman and Donnie Barnes.
He grew up in Rusk where he attended George Washington Bradford Elementary and Bradford High School where he enjoyed playing football. He was a graduate of Bradford High School’s Class of 1955. After graduation, he joined the U. S. Air Force on July of 1955. On July 19, 1957, Noris married his childhood sweetheart, Lucille Foreman. During their 35-year union, they were blessed with sons, Eric and Keith; and a daughter, Tracey.
The Air Force family traveled throughout the United States and Europe. Mr. Foreman served a tour of duty in Da Nang, Vietnam from 1965 - 1966. After retirement from the Air Force in September of 1976, the family returned to Texas and settled in La Marque, TX.
Mr. Foreman became an avid La Marque Cougars football fan. He was a La Marque Cougar season pass holder. Mr. Foreman was employed by the Monsanto Chemical Petroleum Company in 1976 until he retired from that company 20 years later. After retirement for the second time, Noris worked several part time jobs keeping himself active and busy. His last place of employment was as a bus driver for Texas City Independent School District. Mr. Foreman was a member of St. John’s Methodist Church where he enjoyed attending Sunday school and Church services.
He is preceded in death by parents, Ollie Foreman and Donnie Barnes Foreman, brothers, L. E., Melvin, John and Paul L. Foreman; sisters, Virginia Foreman Henderson, Mattie L. Foreman and Pauline Foreman Henderson.
Noris was a devoted father and loving grandfather who cherished time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his memory children: Eric and Keith Foreman, and Tracey Foreman Campbell; ten grandchildren: Crystal Foreman, John Christopher Campbell, Jr., Matthew Foreman, Courtney (Kendric) Belfield, Brittany Campbell, Shelby Foreman, Brya and Bryan Campbell, Kirsten and Kaecee Foreman; sixteen great-grandchildren: Nigel Belfield, Cassidy, Kaliyah, and Cashton Evans, Messiah Mullins, Isaiah Jackson II, Ilyan and Leah Foreman, Malaya Foreman, Jarvis Bonds, II, Jada, Aaliyah, Naomi, Gabriel, Caden, Caeli, and Joseph Bonds; four sisters, Luevenia Foreman Britton, Mary A. Foreman, Charlsie L. Foreman Session, and Lela A. Foreman Leviston; brother, Frazier Foreman and a host of nieces and nephews.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 11-1:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591 with 1:00 p.m. Funeral Services to follow. Interment will take place Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. with full Military Honors at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
