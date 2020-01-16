Herbert (Paw Paw) Howard 95, departed his earthly life on January 8, 2020 at Mainland Center Hospital.
A Public Visitation will begin Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Both Services will be held at New Macedonia Baptist Church 6106 Prino Hitchcock, TX 77563 with Pastor Laban Kimble officiating the services. Burial will be at Mainland Cemetery Hitchcock, TX. Dorthea Jones is the Family Funeral Director.
