DENTON, TX — Donovan E. Chachere, 48, departed this life on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Denton, Texas. Mr. Chachere was born September 16, 1973, in Lafayette, Louisiana to Felix and Antionette Chachere.
He was a 1992 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. After successfully completing high school, he continued to further his education by attending Galveston College, where he received an associate degree in Chemical Dependency Counseling and studied Counseling Psychology at the University of North Texas. Donovan was a longtime resident of Denton, Texas and worked at Denton State Support Living Center and Caregiver, Inc.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Antoinette Chachere. Mr. Chachere leaves with cherished memories his brothers Cornelius Chachere Sr. (Tammy) of Dublin, California and Corey Chachere of Houston; uncles George Chachere of Diboll, Texas, Hubert Chachere (Carol) of Galveston; aunts Dorothy Chachere of Houston, Lorena Chachere of Galveston; friend Selena Ross; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
On Saturday, April 23, 2022, visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by a service celebrating his life at 11 a.m. at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Avenue M, Galveston, Texas with Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
