NEODESHA, KS — Thelma Jean Taylor Gillespie, 95 years young and former resident of Neodesha, Kansas, and Texas City, Texas, passed away on September 4, 2022, in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Thelma Jean was born the only child of Arthur Taylor & Lola (Dragoo) Taylor on July 8, 1927, in Neodesha, Kansas. In 1946, she married Kenneth Gillespie. They were blessed with 2 daughters, Tonya Lynette and Tina Renee and a son, Terry Lee. In 1970, they were transferred to Texas City. In 1983 Kenneth passed away. Thelma remarried in 1990 to Joe Ellerd and they moved to Lake Jackson in 1999. Joe passed away in 2012.
Thelma Jean was a very sweet, loving and angelic lady with a great love of God, family and friends. She had a smile and a laugh that simply made everyone around her feel a little better. She had a hug for everyone and was always asking what she could do for you. God truly used her as a great example of how we should all treat each other. She loved shopping, chocolate, Chick-fil-A, old movies and high-heeled shoes. Thelma loved to feel the sunshine on her face and spent many a time sitting on the porch in the hot summer heat. She also surprised many with her special talent of playing boogie-woogie music on the piano by ear.
Thelma Jean is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her daughter, Tonya Atherton, her son, Terry and great-grandchild Rose.
Left to cherish wonderful memories are her daughter and son-in-law, Tina (Jeff) Fattig, son-in-law Sam Atherton, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food pantry or the SPCA.
