Thelma Jean Taylor Gillespie

NEODESHA, KS — Thelma Jean Taylor Gillespie, 95 years young and former resident of Neodesha, Kansas, and Texas City, Texas, passed away on September 4, 2022, in Lake Jackson, Texas.

Thelma Jean was born the only child of Arthur Taylor & Lola (Dragoo) Taylor on July 8, 1927, in Neodesha, Kansas. In 1946, she married Kenneth Gillespie. They were blessed with 2 daughters, Tonya Lynette and Tina Renee and a son, Terry Lee. In 1970, they were transferred to Texas City. In 1983 Kenneth passed away. Thelma remarried in 1990 to Joe Ellerd and they moved to Lake Jackson in 1999. Joe passed away in 2012.

