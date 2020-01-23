Godinich
Funeral Mass for Vivian Godinich will be held today at 11:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Hutchinson
Funeral services for Delburn Hutchinson will be held today at 11:00am at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City, TX under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Karales
Funeral services for Lucille Karales will be held today at 11:00am at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Hitchcock, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Luchak
Funeral Mass for Louis Luchak will be held today at 10:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, TX.
Reagan
Celebration of life for Robert Reagan, III will be held today 1:00pm at Brick House Tavern under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
