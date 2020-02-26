Pamela Lee Austin, 68, of Texas City, TX entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Pam was born in Galveston, TX on March 12, 1951 to the late Frank and Zela Veazey. She graduated from Galveston Ball High School and received an Associates degree in Applied Science in Nursing from the College of the Mainland in 1996. She married Marcus E. Austin on October 20th, 1979 and had two beautiful children–Marcus and Matthew.
Pam was a hospice nurse for 18 years, until she had to stop working in 2015. She was so dedicated to her family, occupation and patients that she made one final attempt at hospice care before she had to stop her life’s work all together.
Pam was a dedicated daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, wife, and nurse. To this day she was still corresponding with a former patient. From sun up to sun down, not a minute went by that Pam did not put everyone else’s needs before hers.
Pam was preceded in death by her brothers, Gary Veazey and Daniel Jordan. She is survived by her three loving sons, Kyle Daniel Veazey and wife Valerie, Marcus Aaron Austin and wife Melissa, and Matthew Tyler Austin, and her loving grandson, Jacob Kyle Veazey, and her sister, Sherry Stevens and husband John.
Pam’s life work has touched so many people and their families. We would like to extend an invitation for her celebration of life to include everyone she knew and even the family members of her former hospice patients.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm in the Chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. Pam’s Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 pm.
To continue Pam’s legacy of giving, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to: Traditions Hospice,1120 East NASA Parkway Suite 340A, Houston, TX 77058 or Hospice Care Team,11441 32nd Ave N #B, Texas City, TX 77591.
