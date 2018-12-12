Betty Jean Spitler
GALVESTON—Betty Jean Spitler, 81, of Galveston, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018, at The Meridian. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Paul Sellers Verkin
GALVESTON—Paul Sellers Verkin, 93, of Galveston, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018, in DeSoto, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Gregory Mark Hayes, Sr.
GALVESTON—Galveston County Sheriff Deputy Gregory Mark Hayes, Sr., age 47, of Texas City died Wednesday December 12, 2018 at his residence in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Mengmei Wu
GALVESTON—Mengmei Wu, age 91, of Galveston passed away Sunday December 9, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Doris Johanna Robinson
GALVESTON—Doris Johanna Robinson, age 95, of Galveston passed away Sunday December 9, 2018 at The Meridian in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Andrew Gonzales
GALVESTON—Andrew Gonzales, age 80, of Galveston passed away Friday December 7, 2018 at UTMB in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Curtis Lee Jackson
TEXAS CITY—Curtis Lee Jackson, 70, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Peter Finn
FRIENDSWOOD—Peter Finn, 72, of Friendswood, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
