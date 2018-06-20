Herlinda M. Saenz, age 91, passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sugar Land, Texas. She was a proud BOI, born in Galveston, Texas on March 3, 1927.
She worked several jobs in her lifetime: American National, Kroger and Chalmers Hardware. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of Holy Family Parish. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her sister Anita Saragosa; and her brother James Saragosa, who was killed in the Texas City Explosion of 1947.
She is survived by her son Manuel Saenz and Denise Landry; daughter Anita Ramirez and husband Fred; sister Felicitas Cermeno; grandchildren Sean Saenz and wife Rachel, Lex Anne Saenz, Andrea Lopez and husband John, Andy Jasso and Anthony Jasso; great-grandchildren Wyatt Saenz, Joshua Lopez, Jesse Lopez and John Lopez, Jr; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 22, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 9:00 a.m., with a Rosary to begin 10:00 a.m., with Deacon Sam Dellolio officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
